Anderson will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday and start against the Blue Jays, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Anderson has accrued a 4.11 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 37:11 K:BB over 35 innings this season with the River Cats, good enough to receive a shot in the big leagues. Drew Pomeranz (lat) may only be sidelined for one start, but if he's forced to remain on the shelf for longer, Anderson could get a second turn, depending on his performance Wednesday.