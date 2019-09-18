Giants' Shaun Anderson: Moves down to setup duties
Anderson fired two scoreless innings with a walk and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.
Anderson picked up a pair of saves while regular closer Will Smith was nursing a sore back, but the latter returned this past weekend and reclaimed his job. While his run as closer was short lived, the 24-year-old may have carved out a new role as a reliever next season based on his strong results in seven appearances out of the pen this month (3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 14.5 K/9).
