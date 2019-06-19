Giants' Shaun Anderson: Narrowly misses quality start
Anderson (2-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, completing 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two.
Anderson didn't fool many hitters -- he induced only three swinging strikes -- yet he came tantalizingly close to his fourth straight quality start, leaving the game trailing 2-0 with two outs and two Dodgers on base in the sixth inning. Though he was outdueled by future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, Anderson nonetheless made a strong impression by settling down to keep the Giants in the game after giving up two runs and three hits before retiring his first batter of the evening. Despite struggling with his control (he has now issued 14 walks in 39.2 innings), the 24-year-old has been reasonably effective in a starting role this season, compiling a 4.08 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in seven appearances. He's in line for a road start against Arizona on Sunday.
