Anderson allowed two runs on five hits and one walk across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Anderson relied on inducing weak contact as he limited baserunners to great effect. He allowed runs in the third and fourth innings but was able to escape each frame before further damage was done. After struggling in his first three starts, Anderson has now posted a respectable 3.65 ERA in 24.2 innings over his last four outings. He will look to continue his recent success in his next start at home against this same Arizona club, lined up for Friday.