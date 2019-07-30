Anderson was scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the Phillies, but his outing will be pushed back, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants have yet to announce when Anderson's next outing will take place, though he figures to take the mound sometime over the weekend. In 14 starts this season for the Giants, he's accrued a 5.06 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with a 53:26 K:BB across 74.2 innings.