Giants' Shaun Anderson: No-decision against Cubs
Anderson threw five innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday, giving up three earned runs on three hits, striking out five and walking two as the Giants eventually prevailed 5-4.
The right-hander yielded home runs to Robel Garcia and Kyle Schwarber but managed to escape with a respectable final stat line, bouncing back after getting knocked around by the Rockies for five earned in his last start. Anderson now sports a 4.91 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP and a 46:24 K:BB in 2019.
