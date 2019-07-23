Anderson threw five innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday, giving up three earned runs on three hits, striking out five and walking two as the Giants eventually prevailed 5-4.

The right-hander yielded home runs to Robel Garcia and Kyle Schwarber but managed to escape with a respectable final stat line, bouncing back after getting knocked around by the Rockies for five earned in his last start. Anderson now sports a 4.91 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP and a 46:24 K:BB in 2019.