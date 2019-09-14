Play

Anderson tossed a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and striking out one to earn the save in Friday's 1-0 win over Miami.

With regular close Will Smith (back) still sidelined, Anderson successfully protected the narrow lead. He induced a double play to erase the hit before striking out pinch hitter Austin Dean to finish the game. Anderson will likely be called on for save chances until Smith is good to go again.

