Giants' Shaun Anderson: Optioned to alternate training site
Anderson was optioned to the Giants' alternate training site Wednesday.
Anderson has had mixed results as a middle reliever to begin the season, and he'll attempt to generate more consistency while working at the team's alternate training site. During 13 appearances this season, the right-hander posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 10.1 innings. Outfielder Joey Rickard's contract was selected in a corresponding move.