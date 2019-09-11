Anderson picked up the save against the Pirates on Tuesday, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings to close out the Giants' 5-4 victory. He struck out two and walked one.

Regular closer Will Smith was unavailable with back inflammation, so Anderson got the nod to protect a one-run lead, and did so successfully in recording a four-out save for his first of the season. Anderson could soak up a couple more save opportunities in the short term, but Smith will slide back into the role once he's healthy.