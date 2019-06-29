Anderson (3-2) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Anderson delivered a solid performance against the Diamondbacks right from the get-go with a seven-pitch first inning. The only runs he allowed came via RBI singles to Jake Lamb in the fourth inning and Nick Ahmed in the fifth. The 24-year-old rookie has produced quality starts in four of his nine outings, falling just short this time. Regardless, he has become one of the Giant's most reliable starters since joining the rotation in May, putting together a 3.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over nine appearances. If he could find a way to improve his 29:16 K:BB, he'd carry much more upside. Until then, he'll take on the Padres at home on Wednesday.