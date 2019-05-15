Giants' Shaun Anderson: Promoted ahead of debut
Anderson had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
As expected, Anderson will make his big-league debut after compiling a 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB in seven starts (35 innings) for Sacramento. It remains to be seen whether Anderson will remain in the rotation beyond Wednesday's outing; that could depend on Drew Pomeranz's (lat) recovery and Anderson's performance. Tyler Beede was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
