Giants' Shaun Anderson: Promoted to Sacramento
Anderson was called up to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Anderson represented the Giants in the Futures Game on Sunday during the All-Star break and will get his first opportunity at the highest level in the minors after competing for Double-A Richmond during the first few months of this season. Across 17 appearances (16 starts) with the Flying Squirrels, he logged a 3.45 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 93 strikeouts over 94 innings.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...