Giants' Shaun Anderson: Promoted to Sacramento

Anderson was called up to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Anderson represented the Giants in the Futures Game on Sunday during the All-Star break and will get his first opportunity at the highest level in the minors after competing for Double-A Richmond during the first few months of this season. Across 17 appearances (16 starts) with the Flying Squirrels, he logged a 3.45 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 93 strikeouts over 94 innings.

Our Latest Stories