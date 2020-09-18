Anderson was recalled by the Giants on Friday.
Anderson threw 10.1 innings of relief earlier in the year but didn't find much success, posting a 5.23 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and an 11:11 K:BB. He'll return for the stretch one, with Rico Garcia optioned in a corresponding move.
