Anderson (blister) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Despite having last pitched Aug. 7, Anderson will still need at least one rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation. Tyler Beede is being given at least one more start in the rotation Tuesday, but if he continues to struggle, Anderson could replace him next week against the Diamondbacks.

