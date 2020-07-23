The Giants recalled Anderson from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
San Francisco previously optioned Anderson to the minors in March, but he'll have a spot in the big-league bullpen waiting for him thanks in part to the expanded 30-man roster for MLB teams. Anderson has mostly worked as a starter since turning professional in 2016, but he showed some intriguing skills while working in relief with the Giants last season and is expected to factor into the middle or late innings to begin 2020. Over his 13.1 innings out of the bullpen in 2019, Anderson struck out more than a quarter of the hitters he faced.