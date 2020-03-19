Giants' Shaun Anderson: Sent to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Anderson worked as both a starter and reliever in 2019 as he made his major-league debut, but the team was reportedly stretching him out as a starter during spring training. However, the 25-year-old struggled with a 19.29 ERA and 2.36 WHIP over 4.2 innings. While it was a small sample size, he's on track to begin the season developing more in the minors.
