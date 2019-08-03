Giants' Shaun Anderson: Settles for no-decision
Anderson pitched five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while taking a no-decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.
Anderson didn't do himself any favors, allowing 10 baserunners for the fourth time in 15 starts this season. The right-hander also failed to strike out a batter for the first time this season. The 24-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 79.2 innings this year. He'll look to improve on a 3-3 record in his next start, scheduled for Wednesday versus the Nationals.
