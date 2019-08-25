Giants' Shaun Anderson: Shifting to long relief
Manger Bruce Bochy said Anderson will move to the bullpen and work as a long reliever, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Anderson was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday and was expected to rejoin the starting rotation, but he'll instead shift to the bullpen role. The 24-year-old has a 5.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 55:31 K:BB in 16 starts (82.2 innings), and he figures to be one of the top options for any potential spot starts.
