Giants' Shaun Anderson: Solid in no-decision
Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta, giving up two runs on eight hits over five innings while striking out three.
The 24-year-old threw 50 of 79 pitches for strikes in another respectable effort, but Anderson was headed for his first big-league loss before the Giants rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Assuming he remains in the rotation, the rookie will next take the mound Sunday, at home against the Diamondbacks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...