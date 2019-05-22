Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta, giving up two runs on eight hits over five innings while striking out three.

The 24-year-old threw 50 of 79 pitches for strikes in another respectable effort, but Anderson was headed for his first big-league loss before the Giants rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Assuming he remains in the rotation, the rookie will next take the mound Sunday, at home against the Diamondbacks.