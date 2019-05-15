Manager Bruce Bochy said Anderson will stick in the rotation for another start, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "He's in the rotation right now," the skipper said.

Anderson held his own in his big-league debut Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out five in five innings. As such, he'll remain in the rotation for at least one more turn through, with his next start likely to come at home against the Braves.