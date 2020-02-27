Play

Anderson is stretching out as a starter in spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Anderson finished 2019 working out of the bullpen and even picked up a couple saves, but he's set to return to starting duties this season. Overall the 25-year-old had a 5.44 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 70:38 K:BB in 28 appearances (16 starts) last year in his first taste of the majors. Tony Watson is the only established late-inning option remaining for the Giants following the departures of Will Smith and Mark Melancon, and with Reyes Moronta (shoulder) out until later in the season.

