Anderson struck out the side in the seventh inning Saturday against the Dodgers.

He did not allow a baserunner and threw 10 of 17 pitches for strikes. Tony Watson followed him and got two outs, then Tyler Rogers got one out and Trevor Gott recorded the save in the ninth inning, but not before giving up an earned run. None of the three relievers who followed Anderson recorded a strikeout, so while he did not get the save opportunity, he was the most impressive of San Francisco's relievers while stymying the best offense in the National League.