Anderson surrendered five runs on eight hits and two walks across 4.1 innings during Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Rockies. He had one strikeout and didn't qualify for the decision.

Anderson had a season-high eight strikeouts in his previous start Friday, but he was unable to replicate that number Wednesday at Coors Field. The 24-year-old has a 4.87 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB through 64.2 innings and should next face the Cubs on Monday.