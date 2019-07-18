Giants' Shaun Anderson: Struggles in Colorado
Anderson surrendered five runs on eight hits and two walks across 4.1 innings during Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Rockies. He had one strikeout and didn't qualify for the decision.
Anderson had a season-high eight strikeouts in his previous start Friday, but he was unable to replicate that number Wednesday at Coors Field. The 24-year-old has a 4.87 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB through 64.2 innings and should next face the Cubs on Monday.
