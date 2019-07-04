Giants' Shaun Anderson: Struggles in no-decision
Anderson gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three through four innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Wednesday.
After a scoreless first inning, Anderson labored through the rest of the outing and was pulled after throwing only 65 pitches. Despite the disappointing finish, the 24-year-old is having a solid rookie campaign, posting a 3-2 record with a 4.23 ERA heading into the All-Star break.
