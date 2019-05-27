Giants' Shaun Anderson: Suffers first loss
Anderson (0-1) was saddled with is first loss after giving up six runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Anderson completed five full frames for the third time in as many starts since his callup, but the results were the worst of his young major-league career. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to replicate his solid 9.5 K/9 from Triple-A Sacramento (5.4 K/9 in the majors). The rookie's inability to fool batters early on is a bit concerning, and likely keeps Anderson in the "streaming" category in most leagues. That said, his next scheduled start comes on the road against the Orioles, who rank in the bottom third of the league in wOBA (.302) and wRC+ (87).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...