Anderson (0-1) was saddled with is first loss after giving up six runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Anderson completed five full frames for the third time in as many starts since his callup, but the results were the worst of his young major-league career. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to replicate his solid 9.5 K/9 from Triple-A Sacramento (5.4 K/9 in the majors). The rookie's inability to fool batters early on is a bit concerning, and likely keeps Anderson in the "streaming" category in most leagues. That said, his next scheduled start comes on the road against the Orioles, who rank in the bottom third of the league in wOBA (.302) and wRC+ (87).