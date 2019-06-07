Anderson did not factor into the decision after giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

Things were looking ominous for Anderson after he surrendered back-to-back homers to the first two batters of the ballgame. The rookie displayed some moxie when he did not crumble, holding the Mets scoreless from there on before exiting in the seventh inning (his stranded base runner came around to score). The 24-year-old has turned in consecutive quality starts, posting a 4.18 ERA through his first five major-league outings. Anderson doesn't strike out enough batters (5.1 K/9) to excite owners in mixed leagues heading into a matchup against the Padres on Wednesday.