Anderson was traded from Boston to San Francisco for utility infielder Eduardo Nunez, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Anderson posted a 3.42 ERA over 97.1 innings in stops at Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem while with Boston's organization. The right-hander was a reliever in college at the University of Florida, but has been stretched out as a starter since joining the Red Sox. He's shown good control and has a four-pitch mix, but none that are considered a plus offering. In Anderson, the Giants are getting someone that could pitch at the back end of the rotation, who can survive on mixing pitches and being around the zone.

