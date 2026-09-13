Whitcomb went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Padres.

The 27-year-old hit a solo shot off Michael King in the second inning, giving the Giants a 3-2 lead. Whitcomb has supplied at least one hit in four of the last five games, batting .263 with a home run and two additional RBI in 19 plate appearances over that stretch. He's slashing .162/.193/.350 with 11 RBI, five runs scored and four long balls across 85 plate appearances between San Francisco and Houston this season.