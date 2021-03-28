The Giants reassigned Yamaguchi on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yamaguchi is expected to slot into the Triple-A Sacramento rotation to begin the season, but he could get a look at the big-league level if the Giants require a spot starter or mop-up man out of the bullpen. The 33-year-old worked exclusively in long relief for Toronto in 2020, posting an 8.06 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 25.2 innings.

More News