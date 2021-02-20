Yamaguchi signed a split contract with the Giants on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yamaguchi was let go by the Blue Jays just before the start of spring training, but he'll land a new deal one week later. The right-hander will attempt to prove himself with his new club after a rough MLB debut in 2020. After coming over from Japan last year, Yamaguchi posted an 8.06 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 25.2 innings across 17 relief appearances with Toronto.
