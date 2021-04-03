Bracho is dealing with a strained left oblique and is at least a week away from getting back on the mound, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bracho will still have to build his arm strength back up once he gets back on the mound, so he's still several weeks away from game action. He isn't on the Giants' 40-man roster, so his initial game action is unlikely to come in the big leagues.
