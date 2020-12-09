Bracho signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bracho missed most of the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2019, but he made one appearance for the Diamondbacks at the end of last year, allowing two runs over one inning. He'll now get to compete for a role with the Giants during spring training in 2021.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Outrighted to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Heads to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Expected to start on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Placed on injured list•