Bracho signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Bracho missed most of the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2019, but he made one appearance for the Diamondbacks at the end of last year, allowing two runs over one inning. He'll now get to compete for a role with the Giants during spring training in 2021.