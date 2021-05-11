Bracho (oblique) made his season debut Friday for Triple-A Sacramento, striking out two and walking one over a scoreless inning of relief in a 6-4 win over Las Vegas.
The 28-year-old right-hander was battling a left oblique strain late in spring training, but he appears to have made a full recovery ahead of the minor-league season.
More News
-
Giants' Silvino Bracho: Battling oblique issue•
-
Giants' Silvino Bracho: Joins Giants as non-roster invitee•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Outrighted to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Heads to 60-day IL•