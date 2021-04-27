Bolt was recalled prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This will likely be a very short stay with the big club for Bolt, as he is taking the place of Wandy Peralta, who was traded to the Yankees for outfielder Mike Tauchman. Once Tauchman is activated, Bolt will likely be optioned to the alternate site.
More News
-
Giants' Skye Bolt: Scooped up by San Francisco•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Sent packing to Las Vegas•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Moves past shoulder injury•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Scratched with lower body injury•