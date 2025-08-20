Bivens allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk across 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Bivens entered the game with one out and bases loaded in the fourth. He walked one batter, forcing in a run, but prevented the Padres from doing further damage. The right-hander ran into trouble in the fifth, giving up two singles, a double and a run before being pulled with two outs and a runner on. The 31-year-old has appeared in 10 games since the All-Star break, posting a 6.89 ERA, 2.11 WHIP and an 11:6 K:BB across 15.2 innings during that span.