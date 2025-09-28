Bivens closed things out in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies after striking out one batter across two-thirds of an inning to come away with the save.

Ryan Walker was brought in to close things out in the ninth inning, but he was pulled after yielding a solo homer to Jordan Beck before allowing two more baserunners. The Giants turned to Bivens, who proceeded to strike out Warming Bernabel before plunking Ryan Ritter to load the bases, but Bivens was able to secure the win after getting Ezequiel Tovar to pop out in foul territory. Biven sits at a 4.10 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 79 innings this season.