The Giants optioned Bivens to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

The move is to make room on the 26-man roster for left-hander Kyle Harrison, who is starting Saturday against the Guardians. Bivens appeared in seven games for the Giants since his contract was selected June 16, posting a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 17 innings while working as a spot starter and bulk reliever out of the bullpen.