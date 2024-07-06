The Giants optioned Bivens to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
The move is to make room on the 26-man roster for left-hander Kyle Harrison, who is starting Saturday against the Guardians. Bivens appeared in seven games for the Giants since his contract was selected June 16, posting a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 17 innings while working as a spot starter and bulk reliever out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Tosses three innings•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Likely to work in bulk relief•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Picks up win in first MLB start•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Opening Sunday's game•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Hit with loss Wednesday•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Wins in MLB debut•