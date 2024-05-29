Howard did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Phillies, tossing four scoreless innings while giving up five hits and no walks. He struck out four.

Howard ended up being the third pitcher to enter the game for the Giants after Erik Miller started the game for an inning and Taylor Rogers completed two more innings after him. Howard kept his former team scoreless through the seventh but couldn't get a win after the Giants poked the game's only run across in the 10th. Given the current back-end rotation issues, Howard certainly has given himself a good chance to stick around for now, though the Giants have yet to announce any official plans for the 27-year-old.