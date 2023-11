Howard signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday.

Howard made three major-league appearances with the Rangers in 2023, though most of his time was spent in Triple-A, where he put up a 6.86 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 21 frames. Given his career 7.20 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 115 innings in the majors, it's unlikely Howard makes an impact with the Giants' big-league club.