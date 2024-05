The Giants selected Howard's contract from Triple-A Sacramento, and he's expected to serve as the primary pitcher Tuesday against the Phillies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Erik Miller is starting Tuesday's contest for the Giants, and Howard is expected to see some bulk innings behind the opener. Howard has showcased his swing-and-miss stuff at Triple-A Sacramento this season with a 13.1 K/9, but his 5.90 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 39.2 innings are otherwise underwhelming.