Miles is on the 7-day injured list at Single-A San Jose and is recovering from a back injury in extended spring training, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The Giants have been hyping up Miles this spring, with senior director of player development Kyle Haines citing Miles' good delivery, athleticism and breaking ball as reasons he could break out. However, he will need to get healthy first before he looks to build upon the 7.1 innings he logged in the lower levels after the Giants selected him in the fourth round last year.