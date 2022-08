The Giants claimed Walker off waivers Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by Texas on Thursday, and he'll now join a new organization. Walker appeared in only five games for the Rangers and went 1-for-14, and he had a .277/.353/.435 slash line in 215 plate appearances at the Triple-A level.