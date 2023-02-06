Piscotty and the Giants agreed Monday on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Piscotty will get the chance to compete for a roster berth with the Giants during spring training, with a role as a short-side platoon outfielder likely being his most realistic path to winning a spot. The 32-year-old spent time in the Oakland and Cincinnati organizations in 2022, seeing all of his action in the majors with the former club. Over 139 plate appearances with the Athletics, Piscotty slashed .190/.252/.341 with a career-worst 34.5 percent strikeout rate.