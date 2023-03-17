Piscotty (oblique) is back to doing light baseball activity, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
The veteran outfielder will be reevaluated over the weekend and could receive a timetable to return by then. Piscotty had been having a solid spring before his injury, going 7-for-21 at the plate with five RBI and a steal.
More News
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Reaches deal with San Francisco•
-
Reds' Stephen Piscotty: Lands minors deal with Reds•
-
Stephen Piscotty: Time in Oakland over•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Heads to bench Sunday•