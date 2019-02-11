Giants' Stephen Vogt: Agrees to deal with Giants
Vogt (shoulder) agreed to a minor-league contract with a spring-training invite with the Giants on Monday, Janie McCauley of the Associated Press reports.
Vogt produced solid above-average batting lines in 2014 and 2015, but age and injuries have since taken their toll. The 34-year-old missed the entirety of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery in May. He reportedly feels good now but has yet to resume throwing from a crouch, so injury questions remain. He'll be battling Aramis Garcia, Cameron Rupp and Rene Rivera for the backup job behind Buster Posey.
