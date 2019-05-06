Giants' Stephen Vogt: Batting third in first start
Vogt will start at catcher and bat third Monday against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Vogt draws a favorable spot in the batting order as he makes his first start with the Giants while Buster Posey rests in the series finale. Though he'll enter the lineup for the first time in 2019, Vogt has already made a mark off the bench through the first three games of the series in Cincinnati, appearing in each contest while going a collective 3-for-5 with a home run, four runs, two RBI and a walk.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...