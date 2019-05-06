Vogt will start at catcher and bat third Monday against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vogt draws a favorable spot in the batting order as he makes his first start with the Giants while Buster Posey rests in the series finale. Though he'll enter the lineup for the first time in 2019, Vogt has already made a mark off the bench through the first three games of the series in Cincinnati, appearing in each contest while going a collective 3-for-5 with a home run, four runs, two RBI and a walk.