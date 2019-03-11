Giants' Stephen Vogt: Catching in minor-league game
Vogt will catch a few innings in a minor-league game Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Vogt has gotten some at-bats so far this spring but has yet to suit up behind the plate. The Giants are handling him cautiously as he works his way back from missing the entirety of 2018 due to shoulder issues, though he doesn't have a ton of time to get ready for Opening Day. He remains in competition with Aramis Garcia and Rene Rivera for the backup catcher job.
