Vogt went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and an RBI in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Vogt put the Giants on the board with his run-scoring single in the second inning. The veteran backstop struck out in his next at-bat before adding another single in his third and final trip to the plate. He's now 3-for-8 (.375) through a trio of Cactus League games.