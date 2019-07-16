Vogt went 2-for-4 with a double and solo home run Monday in the Giants' 2-1 win over the Rockies in the second game of a doubleheader.

After the Giants exploded for 19 runs in the first game, Vogt was able to provide most of the offense when the rest of the team's bats went quiet in the nightcap. The veteran is now batting a credible .265/.331/.496 through 127 plate appearances with the Giants this season, but he'll likely receive only two or three starts most weeks while Buster Posey is healthy.