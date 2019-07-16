Giants' Stephen Vogt: Connects on third homer
Vogt went 2-for-4 with a double and solo home run Monday in the Giants' 2-1 win over the Rockies in the second game of a doubleheader.
After the Giants exploded for 19 runs in the first game, Vogt was able to provide most of the offense when the rest of the team's bats went quiet in the nightcap. The veteran is now batting a credible .265/.331/.496 through 127 plate appearances with the Giants this season, but he'll likely receive only two or three starts most weeks while Buster Posey is healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...