Vogt went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a double in Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Rockies.

Vogt has started three of the last five games and is 5-for-14 with three doubles and two homers in that stretch. The 34-year-old is proving to be a solid backup option to Buster Posey with a .271/.338/.525 slash line in 133 plate appearances.